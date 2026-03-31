The founder of Irish Dolls in London on building a 6,000-strong community

WHEN Gemma Hayde left her home in Rosegreen, Co. Tipperary, she planned to stay in London for just three months.

Nearly a decade later, she has built one of the biggest Irish women's networks in the city.

“I sold my Toyota Yaris and moved over with €1,000 and a suitcase,” she says. “I said I’d see how it goes, and now it’s been nine years.”

Like many young Irish emigrants, Gemma arrived with few connections. Having studied early years education in Waterford, she took up nannying but quickly found herself navigating a new city alone.

“At the start I was in a bit of a daze, doing all the free things, the galleries, the parks, the museums. Then it kind of struck me one day: I’m a loner, and I’ve got no friends over here.”

Determined to change that, she began reaching out.

A chance encounter through a social media group for newcomers led to a small gathering of Irish women, just seven or eight at the time, which would ultimately spark something much bigger.

Instead of just giving out their number, they started a Facebook group, and every time they met a nice Irish girl, they’d invite her to join the group.

Founded in 2018 and named Irish Dolls in London, it began with just 30 people. The name itself came from a friend from Armagh, also called Gemma, who affectionately referred to women and girls as “dolls”.

From casual brunches and nights out, the community grew steadily through word of mouth.

Before Covid, membership had reached a few thousand, but it was after the pandemic that the group truly expanded.

“We were getting over 100 requests a week to join. People would message me saying, 'This is such a lifeline, thank you.'"

As restrictions eased, the return to in-person events showed the need for connection beyond work and home life.

“For many people they were going to work and then going home, and I think they realised they needed a third space,” she says.

What started as a one-woman effort soon became too large to manage alone. Today, a team of 10 to 12 reps helps organise events across London, allowing the group to continue expanding.

The community now offers a wide range of activities, from monthly payday drinks in Irish pubs to hiking groups, book clubs, tennis meetups and even a network for Irish mothers.

Local WhatsApp groups also help members connect in their own areas.

“There’s something for everyone,” Gemma says. “When we go to an Irish Dolls meetup, you can’t beat that feeling; it’s a home away from home.”

The initiative has also created opportunities beyond friendship.

Recognising the number of Irish women running businesses or launching startups, Gemma developed a website featuring an A to Z directory of members’ services, alongside events and partnerships.

“It’s been amazing to see how useful the community is for people professionally as well,” she says.

Her passion for community building comes from her upbringing in Tipperary.

She would babysit for all of the families in the village and also helped train the under-10s in hurling and football.

“It’s not something I felt I had to do; it’s something that came naturally. My whole family is the same.”

While London offers opportunity, Gemma believes it lacks the built-in sense of community found at home, something emigrants often have to recreate themselves.

“Irish communities are some of the strongest in the world. We’re just so proud to be Irish.”

Despite building a life abroad, the pull of home remains strong.

“More than anything, I miss my family. Sometimes it feels like there’s a massive hole in your heart. Your heart is back in Ireland, but you come over for better jobs or a better life.”

With more than 6,000 members and growing, Irish Dolls in London continues to be a vital network for Irish women navigating life in the city.

For more information you can find the group: here

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