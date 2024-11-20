Three arrested after cocaine, Rolex watches and Range Rover seized by gardaí in Co. Galway
News

Three arrested after cocaine, Rolex watches and Range Rover seized by gardaí in Co. Galway

Drugs, cash and Rolex watches were seized in the Galway searches (Image: An Garda Síochána)

THREE men have been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine, Rolex watches and a Range Rover in Co. Galway today.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Dublin, a woman was arrested over the seizure of eight Rolex watches worth more than €210,000.

In Galway, searches were carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit this morning as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the region.

At a number of residential properties in the Doughiska area, gardaí seized quantities of cocaine (pending analysis) with a total estimated street value of €8,900.

Three Rolex watches — one of which has been valued at almost €32,000 — around €2,500 in cash and a Range Rover Discovery were also seized.

A further 2kg of cocaine, valued at €139,000, was recovered in adjacent waste ground.

Two men aged in their 20s and one in his late teens were subsequently arrested and are currently being detained at a garda station in Co. Galway.

The trio are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

Safety deposit box

In Dublin this morning, gardaí arrested a woman in her 30s in relation to the seizure of eight Rolex watches with a total combined value of €216,000.

The arrest was made by gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) as part of investigations being conducted under Operation Thor.

On November 2, 2024, gardaí conducted a search under warrant of a safety deposit box held at a location in Dublin 4, where the eight watches were seized.

"The garda investigation is focussing on the origin of the funds used to purchase these watches," read a garda statement.

"It is suspected funds used to purchase the watches were derived from the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely burglary and theft-related offences."

The woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

See More: Dublin, Galway

Related

Latest search for couple missing from Co. Meath since 2015 is stood down
News 1 hour ago

Latest search for couple missing from Co. Meath since 2015 is stood down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots
News 12 hours ago

Five identified through garda ‘persons of interest’ appeal over Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish author’s book tackling teen mental health epidemic was inspired by personal experience
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Irish author’s book tackling teen mental health epidemic was inspired by personal experience

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach urges Ukrainians to ‘stay strong’ as sombre 1,000 days of war milestone falls
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach urges Ukrainians to ‘stay strong’ as sombre 1,000 days of war milestone falls

By: Fiona Audley

Denise Gough to recite Heaney poem at annual Irish event in Liverpool
News 1 day ago

Denise Gough to recite Heaney poem at annual Irish event in Liverpool

By: Fiona Audley

Algae issues and the future of Lough Neagh raised in Westminster
News 1 day ago

Algae issues and the future of Lough Neagh raised in Westminster

By: Fiona Audley

Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis
News 1 day ago

Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase
News 1 day ago

Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase

By: Fiona Audley