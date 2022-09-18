Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Callum Riley, 17, in Manchester
File photo (Image: andrewmedina / Getty Images)

THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager in Manchester, England.

Callum Riley, 17, was found with serious injuries on Atholl Drive in the Heywood area of Rochdale, Greater Manchester on Saturday morning.

He sadly died a short time later.

Two men aged 18 and 33 and a 21-year-old woman have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"On behalf of GMP, I send condolences to Callum's family," said Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP's Major Incident Team.

"A specially trained officer has been deployed to liaise with them and ensure they are fully updated on our investigation.

"Since this morning, we've made progress in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this incident and have made a third arrest.

"However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.

"We are continually assessing the impact this incident has had on local communities but I reiterate that we do not believe there is any risk to the public.

"Officers from the Rochdale district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days for reassurance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 3400 quoting 723 17/09/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

