Three injured in Belfast attack dubbed 'sectarian hate crime'

THREE people have been injured in what police have described as a 'sectarian hate crime' in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Castle Street area of the city centre at around 4am today.

One man has been arrested, while the three people assaulted were treated in hospital for their injuries.

"Shortly after 4.05am, it was reported that three men were assaulted in the area by another man," said Detective Sergeant Kennedy of the PSNI.

"Three 18-year-old men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

"A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime."

DS Kennedy urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 367 of 02/04/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.