Trains resumed following "tragic incident" attended by emergency services
Trains were suspended and commuters were left stranded as emergency services had to attend to the "extremely distressing" scene.

Commuters were told by Irish Rail that trains between Howth Junction and Clontarf Road were suspended as a tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at Harmonstown on the north side of Dublin which led to delays for those travelling to and from Malahide Castle, where American rock band LCD Soundsystem were playing.

Irish Rail advised customers of delays as emergency services dealt with the incident on the tracks and suggested alternative routes through local bus services.

Commuters whose routes were affected by the delay reported being left stuck in their carriages for up to an hour.

Irish Rail stated they could not "move at present or detrain people as scene of tragic incident is very distressing and is being attended by emergency services - lengthy delay is unavoidable".

"The scene in the vicinity of the train is extremely distressing - we cannot remove people from the train as a result, or move it on as emergency services attending and investigating," they added.

An Garda Síochána in the area stated they were dealing with the incident.

The trains resumed at approximately 11pm last night following the delays.

