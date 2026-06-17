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Two arrested after gun, ammo and silencer seized in Dublin
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Two arrested after gun, ammo and silencer seized in Dublin

TWO people have been arrested after a gun, ammunition and a silencer were seized during a search in Dublin.

The discovery was made following a search under warrant at a location in the Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 area on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted by the Blanchardstown Crime Task Force and Blanchardstown District Detective Unit as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime groups in the area.

Gardaí say the firearm, a 9mm handgun, is now subject to technical analysis.

The two males arrested, described as a juvenile and a young adult, are being detained at a garda station in the West Dublin area.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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