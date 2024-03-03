Two arrested and £500,000 worth of drugs recovered in cross-border investigation

TWO men have been arrested following the seizure of more than £500,000 worth of drugs in a cross-border investigation.

The arrests were made by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch following the discovery of Class B controlled drugs during searches of two vehicles in Belfast on Friday.

It led to further searches by the PSNI and An Garda Síochána, during which additional drugs were recovered.

"Shortly before 3pm, officers stopped and searched two vehicles in the Lisburn Road area," said Detective Inspector Kelly of the PSNI.

"Class B controlled drugs were recovered from both vehicles, which were also subsequently seized.

"Follow-up searches were conducted by detectives at premises in the Lisburn Road area and by An Garda Síochána colleagues in the Republic of Ireland.

"Further drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia were located.

"Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and possession of Class B with intent to supply.

"Both are currently in police custody being interviewed.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tacking the activities of individuals linked to organised criminal gangs within our community, and those who commit cross-border criminality, along with our Joint Agency Task Force partners in An Garda Síochána."