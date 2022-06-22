Two arrested following death of Irish man in hit-and-run in Vancouver

VANCOUVER POLICE have arrested two people in a hit-and-run collision that killed a 24-year-old Irish man on Sunday night.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 11.30pm when the victim was walking close to his home.

He was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly speeding near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street.

The driver fled, but a number of bystanders stayed behind, attempted to help the victim, and provided valuable information to police.

“We asked for help to solve this crime, and after receiving significant information from the public, VPD officers identified the suspected driver and arrested him yesterday at his home in Vancouver for the fatal hit-and-run,” said Sergeant Steve Addison.

“We also arrested one of the driver’s family members and are investigating whether that person acted as an accomplice after the fatal collision.”

Investigators from VPD’s Patrol Division, Collision Investigation Unit, and Major Crime Section worked throughout Monday to collect evidence, which led them to the suspect’s residence in South Vancouver yesterday afternoon.

The alleged driver, 25, and a 63-year-old family member were taken into custody without incident.

Charges have not yet been approved and the investigation is ongoing.