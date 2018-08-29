Two Gardaí hospitalised after runaway horses collide with squad car on Irish motorway
One of the horses was killed instantly in the crash (Image: GRA)

TWO Gardaí were injured early yesterday morning when their patrol car hit a pair of loose horses in Limerick.

The horror collision occurred on the N18 between Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

One of the Gardaí suffered a broken arm and head injuries, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said.

The officer, who is based at Roxboro Road Garda Station, remains in University Hospital Limerick today for treatment.

The other Garda has been released after suffering minor injuries.

One of the horses hit was killed instantly in the crash.

The GRA tweeted an image of the battered squad car involved, with the caption: "Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses.

"One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds.

"The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you."

A Garda spokeswoman added: "At approximately 4:30am, on Tuesday morning August 18, 2018, Gardaí were attending an incident on the N18 between Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction, when an official vehicle was struck by a runaway horse which was killed instantly.

"The two Gardaí who were travelling in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries."

