Two men airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co. Longford

TWO men are in hospital being treated for serious injuries following a collision in Co. Longford.

The single vehicle incident happened at around 6.45pm last night on the R392 at Derrylough.

“At approximately 6.45pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident involving a car,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“One of two occupants of the car, a man in his 30s, was airlifted to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” they added.

“The other, a man also in his 30s, was airlifted the Midlands Hospital Tullamore to be treated for serious injuries.”

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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