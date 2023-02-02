Two young men killed in crash with articulated lorry in Co. Mayo
News

Two young men killed in crash with articulated lorry in Co. Mayo

TWO men were killed when their car collided with an articulated lorry on the N60 road in Co. Mayo.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 on the N60 at Facefield, Co.Mayo,” officers confirmed this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.50pm on the Balla to Claremorris road, and involved an articulated truck and car.

Both occupants of the car, two men in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, where post-mortems are due to take place.

The driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Car Crash, Mayo, N60

Related

Woman killed, three others injured in tragic early-morning crash in County Monaghan
News 1 year ago

Woman killed, three others injured in tragic early-morning crash in County Monaghan

By: Rachael O'Connor

Police appeal to find Irish woman accused of killing children in car crash who may have 'altered appearance'
News 1 year ago

Police appeal to find Irish woman accused of killing children in car crash who may have 'altered appearance'

By: Fiona Audley

Irish woman accused of killing son and daughter in car crash goes on the run to escape charges
News 1 year ago

Irish woman accused of killing son and daughter in car crash goes on the run to escape charges

By: Irish Post

Latest

Katie Taylor will not fight Amanda Serrano in Croke Park due to Croke Park hiring costs she may fight in the 3Arena this May
News 22 minutes ago

Katie Taylor will not fight Amanda Serrano in Croke Park due to Croke Park hiring costs she may fight in the 3Arena this May

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition
News 37 minutes ago

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition

By: Irish Post

Man in court charged with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News 1 hour ago

Man in court charged with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

By: Fiona Audley

Teen hacker from Co. Down who targeted KSI v Logan Paul fight site is spared jail
News 14 hours ago

Teen hacker from Co. Down who targeted KSI v Logan Paul fight site is spared jail

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland in Transparency International’s top ten ‘clean’ nations
News 1 day ago

Ireland in Transparency International’s top ten ‘clean’ nations

By: Mal Rogers