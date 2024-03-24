'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh

POLICE have described an overnight collision in Co. Armagh in which four people died as 'an unspeakable tragedy'.

The single-vehicle collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the collision.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident."

Investigation

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan echoed those words as he revealed a 'thorough and sensitive investigation' was underway into the incident.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life," he said.

"A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

"Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

"The thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.