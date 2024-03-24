'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh
News

'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh

POLICE have described an overnight collision in Co. Armagh in which four people died as 'an unspeakable tragedy'.

The single-vehicle collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers, who as yet have not been formally identified, were declared deceased at the scene.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the collision.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident."

Investigation

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan echoed those words as he revealed a 'thorough and sensitive investigation' was underway into the incident.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life," he said.

"A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

"Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

"The thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

See More: Armagh

Related

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000
News 3 days ago

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh
News 1 week ago

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Vulnerable teen targeted by gang in disability hate crime attack
News 3 weeks ago

Vulnerable teen targeted by gang in disability hate crime attack

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ten Minutes with Sam Segurado
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with Sam Segurado

By: Irish Post

Leo did Ireland proud in his swan song in the US
News 2 days ago

Leo did Ireland proud in his swan song in the US

By: Larry Donnelly

Aoife Scott returns to Milwaukee
Entertainment 2 days ago

Aoife Scott returns to Milwaukee

By: Brooke Billick

Simon Harris front-runner to succeed Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach
News 2 days ago

Simon Harris front-runner to succeed Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach

By: Fiona Audley

Will 'Chuckle Sisters' Partnership Endure Thanks to Washington?
News 2 days ago

Will 'Chuckle Sisters' Partnership Endure Thanks to Washington?

By: Peter Kelly