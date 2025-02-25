Update issued following ‘disturbing’ attempted murder in Belfast

POLICE have issued a public update following a shooting in west Belfast over the weekend.

An investigation is underway after two masked gunmen shot a man in broad daylight on Sunday morning, February 23.

The 49-year-old was targeted as he sat in a stationary taxi on in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry.

The gunmen fired shots at him through the window of the car before fleeing the scene.

The man made his way on foot to a local taxi depot to get help and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI have confirmed he remains in hospital, where he is “in a stable condition.”

“This is a disturbing incident which occurred in a residential area in broad daylight on a Sunday morning,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn said this week.

“The gunmen gave no thought whatsoever to the risk posed to the local people who live in the community when they carried out this attack.”

She added: “Our investigation is ongoing. I know the local community is in shock, but I want to reassure the public that we are taking this extremely seriously and will maintain a visible policing presence in the area over the coming days.

“There is no place in our society for this kind of shocking crime, and we are committed to finding those responsible.”

The police force has urged witnesses to the attack to come forward.

“We will go where the evidence takes us and over the coming days myself and my team will be working hard to piece together all the available information - but we need help from the public to do this,” Det Chf Insp Quinn said.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the area of Bell Street Manor who witnessed any suspicious activity in the hours before or immediately after the shooting to contact police," she added.

"Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can contact us on 101 and quote reference 664 of 23/02/25."

One of the suspects is secribed as a man who was dressed in dark clothing, while the second man was wearing a yellow coat.