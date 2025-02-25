Update issued following ‘disturbing’ attempted murder in Belfast
News

Update issued following ‘disturbing’ attempted murder in Belfast

POLICE have issued a public update following a shooting in west Belfast over the weekend.

An investigation is underway after two masked gunmen shot a man in broad daylight on Sunday morning, February 23.

The 49-year-old was targeted as he sat in a stationary taxi on in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry.

The gunmen fired shots at him through the window of the car before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry in West Belfast

The man made his way on foot to a local taxi depot to get help and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI have confirmed he remains in hospital, where he is “in a stable condition.”

“This is a disturbing incident which occurred in a residential area in broad daylight on a Sunday morning,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn said this week.

“The gunmen gave no thought whatsoever to the risk posed to the local people who live in the community when they carried out this attack.”

She added: “Our investigation is ongoing. I know the local community is in shock, but I want to reassure the public that we are taking this extremely seriously and will maintain a visible policing presence in the area over the coming days.

“There is no place in our society for this kind of shocking crime, and we are committed to finding those responsible.”

The police force has urged witnesses to the attack to come forward.

“We will go where the evidence takes us and over the coming days myself and my team will be working hard to piece together all the available information - but we need help from the public to do this,” Det Chf Insp Quinn said.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the area of Bell Street Manor who witnessed any suspicious activity in the hours before or immediately after the shooting to contact police," she added.

"Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can contact us on 101 and quote reference 664 of 23/02/25."

One of the suspects is secribed as a man who was dressed in dark clothing, while the second man was wearing a yellow coat.

See More: Belfast

Related

West Belfast shooting linked to dissident republican feud
News 1 day ago

West Belfast shooting linked to dissident republican feud

By: Irish Post

Man hospitalised after being shot with crossbow in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being shot with crossbow in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man shot during 'reckless attack' in west Belfast
News 2 days ago

Man shot during 'reckless attack' in west Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Plan for review of handling of Katie Simpson murder revealed
News 6 hours ago

Plan for review of handling of Katie Simpson murder revealed

By: Fiona Audley

'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident
News 7 hours ago

'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident

By: Fiona Audley

Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone
News 8 hours ago

Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone

By: Fiona Audley

Public warning issued after £100k lost to holiday scammers
News 9 hours ago

Public warning issued after £100k lost to holiday scammers

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Co. Laois collision
News 10 hours ago

Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Co. Laois collision

By: Fiona Audley

The music of the exile
News 18 hours ago

The music of the exile

By: Irish Post