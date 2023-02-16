Van driver killed in early hours collision in Mayo this morning
A MAN in his 40s has died from his injuries after being involved in a collision in Co. Mayo  the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal single vehicle collision which occurred after midnight on Thursday, February 16 on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris.

The collision, involving a van, occurred at approximately 12.25am, officers confirm.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road was re-opened this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

In particular, any road users who were in the area between the Claremorris Road and Ballygowan Bridge from 12am - 12.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

