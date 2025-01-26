Victim left shaken after hijacking outside Co. Armagh hospital
News

Victim left shaken after hijacking outside Co. Armagh hospital

POLICE have appealed for information after a report of a hijacking outside a hospital in Co. Armagh.

During the incident, which occurred outside the Craigavon Area Hospital in Portadown on Saturday morning, the victim was threatened before driving the car a short distance away.

The suspect then took the keys from the victim — who was left shaken by the ordeal — before making off in the vehicle.

"We received a report that the driver of a silver Volkswagen Polo had been approached by a man outside a hospital in the Lurgan Road area shortly before 6am," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"The man got into the front passenger seat of the car and threatened the victim, who drove a short distance to an industrial estate in the Carn Road area, where he exited the vehicle.

"The suspect took the keys and drove off, believed to be heading in the direction of the M12 and on to the M1.

"Thankfully, the victim was physically unharmed, although he was left shaken by the ordeal."

The suspect is described as being aged in his 50s or 60s, of a slim build, around 5' 10" in height, with a thick grey beard and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have camera footage, to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone who sees a silver Volkswagen Polo with the registration IGZ 3641.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 260 of January 25.

See More: Armagh, Portadown

Related

Peace wall removed in Armagh after 27 years
News 5 days ago

Peace wall removed in Armagh after 27 years

By: Fiona Audley

Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland
News 1 week ago

Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Police remove ‘racially motivated’ signs from primary school gates
News 2 weeks ago

Police remove ‘racially motivated’ signs from primary school gates

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year (2024) to be announced in March
Entertainment 1 day ago

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year (2024) to be announced in March

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Ten Minutes with The Peppered Aces
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with The Peppered Aces

By: Irish Post

PSNI awarded £14k in cash seized while investigating ‘drugs-related criminality’
News 2 days ago

PSNI awarded £14k in cash seized while investigating ‘drugs-related criminality’

By: Fiona Audley

No school or public transport as Ireland braces for ‘worst storm ever seen’
News 2 days ago

No school or public transport as Ireland braces for ‘worst storm ever seen’

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation underway after serious assault left two men injured in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Investigation underway after serious assault left two men injured in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes
Culture 3 days ago

Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes

By: Fiona Audley