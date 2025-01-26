Victim left shaken after hijacking outside Co. Armagh hospital

POLICE have appealed for information after a report of a hijacking outside a hospital in Co. Armagh.

During the incident, which occurred outside the Craigavon Area Hospital in Portadown on Saturday morning, the victim was threatened before driving the car a short distance away.

The suspect then took the keys from the victim — who was left shaken by the ordeal — before making off in the vehicle.

"We received a report that the driver of a silver Volkswagen Polo had been approached by a man outside a hospital in the Lurgan Road area shortly before 6am," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"The man got into the front passenger seat of the car and threatened the victim, who drove a short distance to an industrial estate in the Carn Road area, where he exited the vehicle.

"The suspect took the keys and drove off, believed to be heading in the direction of the M12 and on to the M1.

"Thankfully, the victim was physically unharmed, although he was left shaken by the ordeal."

The suspect is described as being aged in his 50s or 60s, of a slim build, around 5' 10" in height, with a thick grey beard and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have camera footage, to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone who sees a silver Volkswagen Polo with the registration IGZ 3641.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 260 of January 25.