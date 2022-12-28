Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was threatened with a Stanley knife during a hijacking in Belfast.

It is believed the person responsible was also involved in a burglary in the city.

The hijacking happened at around 8.15am on Tuesday, December 27 in the Cavendish Street area.

The victim was parking his car when he was threatened by a man armed with a Stanley knife.

He was ordered out of his grey-coloured Citroen C3 car, which was found crashed in Moyard Park a short time later.

The victim was uninjured but was left badly shaken by the ordeal.

"The hijacker is described as being in his early 30s, with black hair and a beard, of slim build, and was wearing blue jeans, a black anorak and black gloves," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"We believe that he was also involved in a burglary in the Crocus Street area earlier today [Tuesday]."

Anyone with information is asked contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 583 of 27/12/22.