Supermarket pulls ‘racist’ ugly duckling Easter chocolate from shelves
News

Supermarket pulls ‘racist’ ugly duckling Easter chocolate from shelves

A SUPERMARKET has pulled a new range of chocolate ducks from its shelves and issued an apology after the Easter themed products were branded “racist” online.

Waitrose first courted controversy on Twitter after someone spotted a discrepancy in the names given to three chocolate ducklings – one white chocolate, one milk and one dark – being sold as in a multipack by the upmarket supermarket chain.

While the white chocolate duckling was named ‘Fluffy’ and the milk chocolate variety was christened ‘Crispy’ the dark chocolate bird was simply branded ‘ugly’.

That was enough to see one disgruntled customer take to Twitter with a picture of the gift which they quickly branded racist

They tweeted: “Crispy, Fluffy and Ugly – trio of Easter ducklings at #Waitrose . Ugly is the dark one on the right. Overheard women saying “this is not right”, I agree, doesn’t look good at all. Thousands of other options… why #ugly?????”

Advertisement

Following further complaints, Waitrose has now opted to pull the product from its shelves.

The supermarket also offered an apology for the name choice and confirmed that the package has been redesigned, with the names removed, and is going back on sale.

A Waitrose spokesman said: “We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offence.

“We removed the product from sale several weeks ago while we changed the labelling and our ducklings are now back on sale.”

See More: Chocolate Ducks, Easter, Supermarket

Related

Teacher suspended from top Catholic school because he ‘can't read or write’
News 16 hours ago

Teacher suspended from top Catholic school because he ‘can't read or write’

By: Aidan Lonergan

EU will stand 'fully behind Ireland' regardless of Brexit outcome, Barnier says on visit to Dublin
News 17 hours ago

EU will stand 'fully behind Ireland' regardless of Brexit outcome, Barnier says on visit to Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

This Is England’s Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham reunite for gripping drama set in Ireland
News 19 hours ago

This Is England’s Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham reunite for gripping drama set in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Elderly Irishman in critical condition after being hit by car in Malta
News 2 hours ago

Elderly Irishman in critical condition after being hit by car in Malta

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin Zoo announces birth of adorable baby gorilla
News 20 hours ago

Dublin Zoo announces birth of adorable baby gorilla

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ryanair cuts dozens of flights to Belfast and Edinburgh from London after grounding of Boeing 737 MAX
News 22 hours ago

Ryanair cuts dozens of flights to Belfast and Edinburgh from London after grounding of Boeing 737 MAX

By: Aidan Lonergan

Is Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting’s open goal miss for PSG the worst of all time?
News 23 hours ago

Is Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting’s open goal miss for PSG the worst of all time?

By: Jack Beresford

Rhino poacher killed by elephant before being 'devoured' by pride of lions in South Africa
News 1 day ago

Rhino poacher killed by elephant before being 'devoured' by pride of lions in South Africa

By: Aidan Lonergan