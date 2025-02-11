Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a driver was killed in a collision in Co. Offaly.

Officers were called to the incident in Daingean yesterday afternoon (February 10).

“Shortly after 12pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a single vehicle at Killaderry, Daingean,” the police force said in a statement.

“The sole occupant of the car, a man in his fifties, was pronounced dead a short time later,” they added.

The road at Killaderry was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.