Woman arrested as part of investigation into fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting
Gardaí at the scene of the shooting in June (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN has been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a man at Bray Boxing Club.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested in Dublin on Saturday evening.

She is being questioned at Dundrum Garda Station.

Bobby Messett, a 50-year-old father-of-three, died when a gunman opened fire during an early-morning gym session at the club on June 5.

Bobby Messett (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Two other men, including Pete Taylor – father of Irish Olympic boxing champion Katie Taylor – were injured in the shooting,

On Thursday, a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being held at Bray Garda Station.

