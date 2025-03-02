Motorcyclist in his 50s dies in Dublin collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred on the Sallyglen Road in Glenegeary at around 8.15pm on Friday.

The tragedy happened shortly before a teenager and a young man died in a separate collision in Co. Donegal.

In the Dublin incident, gardaí said the male motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a car.

His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in St Columcille's Hospital ahead of a post mortem examination.

"The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 60s, and sole occupant of the car was uninjured," added a garda statement.

The road was closed while a technical examination was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have now appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Sallyglen Road at Glenageary between 8pm and 8.30pm on Friday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.