Woman due in court after €300,000 worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

Detector dog Maggie helped uncover the drugs that were concealed in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Canada (Image: Revenue)

A WOMAN is due to appear in court today after Revenue seized €300,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

The 15kg of herbal cannabis was discovered vacuum-packed within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked from a flight from Toronto, Canada.

Revenue said officers made the discovery as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Maggie.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested by gardaí and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin garda station.

She was subsequently charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Revenue added that the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

