Man in his 60s dies following collision in Co. Waterford

A MAN in his 60s has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Waterford.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, occurred shortly before 2pm on Saturday on the R634 at Ballydasoon near Youghal on the Cork-Waterford border.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and his remains transferred to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

They particularly want to hear from road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station at 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.