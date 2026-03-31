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Three arrested in connection with William Delaney murder investigation released without charge
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Three arrested in connection with William Delaney murder investigation released without charge

THREE people who were arrested in connection with an investigation into the suspected murder of Tipperary man William Delaney have since been released without charge.

The 56-year-old, who lived in Portlaoise, went missing more than seven years ago.

He was last seen on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

William Delaney was last seen in 2019

Gardaí investigating the case suspect that he was killed although his remains have never been located.

This week officers in Portlaoise arrested two women and a man in connection with their investigation.

They further confirmed this morning that all three people have now been released.

In an update, Gardai said: "Gardaí in Portlaoise continue to investigate the murder of William Delaney, who went missing on Wednesday, 30 January 2019.

"The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, and the man, aged in his 30s, who were arrested in connection with this investigation on Monday 30 March 2026, have since been released without charge."

“Gardaí continue to appeal to the community and would like to thank them for their assistance so far, however Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward,” they added.

“An Garda Síochána, are appealing for information on the murder of William Delaney and any persons with any information are asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Arrests, Murder, William Delaney

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