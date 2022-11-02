These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked

IT'S the name that just keeps. on. giving.
With every word you can feel your mouth salivating a little more, your muscles relaxing a little more, and your rubber spatula twitching in your kitchen drawer - desperate to get in on the action.
After all, who doesn't want a squidgy, chocolatey, creamy, boozy slice of heaven?
Forget death by chocolate, if pudding is to kill me, I want it to be this!
Here's everything you'll need to have this luscious-looking dessert conglomerate on your kitchen-counter, or better yet, in your tum, courtesy of good housekeeping:
What you will need:
- 300g Nutella
- 150g light brown soft sugar
- 3 eggs
- 50ml Baileys Irish Cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 50g cocoa powder
- 150g salted butter
- 75g plain flour
For the cheesecake swirl
- 100g cream cheese
- 25g caster sugar
- 25g plain flour
- 1 egg yolk
- 50ml Baileys Irish Cream
How to make it:
- Preheat over to 180C (160C fan/Gas 4) and lightly grease and line a 20.5cm square tin with baking parchment
- Using an electric whisk, beat 250ml of Nutella with the light brown sugar, eggs, Baileys and vanilla extract until smooth. Then mix in cocoa powder, melted butter and then flour, one by one
- In a separate bowl, beat the cheesecake ingredients together until smooth
- Pour the brownie batter into the prepared tin and spoon over dollops of the cheesecake mixture - and the remaining Nutella. Then, with a skewer, marble the cheesecake mixture through the brownie batter
- Bake for 30mins until the top feels dry and there's no wobble if you shake the tin
- Allow to cool, then cut into squares.