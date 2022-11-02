These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked
News

These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked

IT'S the name that just keeps. on. giving.

With every word you can feel your mouth salivating a little more, your muscles relaxing a little more, and your rubber spatula twitching in your kitchen drawer - desperate to get in on the action.

After all, who doesn't want a squidgy, chocolatey, creamy, boozy slice of heaven?

Forget death by chocolate, if pudding is to kill me, I want it to be this!

Here's everything you'll need to have this luscious-looking dessert conglomerate on your kitchen-counter, or better yet, in your tum, courtesy of good housekeeping:

Credit: goodhousekeeping.com

What you will need:

  • 300g Nutella
  • 150g light brown soft sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 50ml Baileys Irish Cream
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 50g cocoa powder
  • 150g salted butter
  • 75g plain flour

For the cheesecake swirl

  • 100g cream cheese
  • 25g caster sugar
  • 25g plain flour
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 50ml Baileys Irish Cream

Credit: goodhousekeeping.com

 

How to make it:

  • Preheat over to 180C (160C fan/Gas 4) and lightly grease and line a 20.5cm square tin with baking parchment
  • Using an electric whisk, beat 250ml of Nutella with the light brown sugar, eggs, Baileys and vanilla extract until smooth. Then mix in cocoa powder, melted butter and then flour, one by one
  • In a separate bowl, beat the cheesecake ingredients together until smooth
  • Pour the brownie batter into the prepared tin and spoon over dollops of the cheesecake mixture - and the remaining Nutella. Then, with a skewer, marble the cheesecake mixture through the brownie batter
  • Bake for 30mins until the top feels dry and there's no wobble if you shake the tin
  • Allow to cool, then cut into squares.

See More: Baileys, Baileys Irish Cream, Brownies, Cheesecake, Cheesecake Brownies, Irish Cream, Irish Dessert, Irish Pudding, Irish Recipe, Irish Recipes, Newsletterr, Nutella, Nutella Baileys Cheesecake Brownies, Recipe

Related

Baileys lovers share ‘genius’ hack for creating flavoured versions of Irish cream at fraction of cost
News 11 months ago

Baileys lovers share ‘genius’ hack for creating flavoured versions of Irish cream at fraction of cost

By: Irish Post

Baileys ice cream is the boozy new chocolate dessert treat for adults only
News 11 months ago

Baileys ice cream is the boozy new chocolate dessert treat for adults only

By: Irish post

These Baileys Chocolate Chip cookies are soft, chocolatey and unmistakeably Irish
News 11 months ago

These Baileys Chocolate Chip cookies are soft, chocolatey and unmistakeably Irish

By: Irish Post

Latest

The IRFU have released the names of the 29 players who have accepted the women's rugby pro contracts with the organisation
Sport 29 minutes ago

The IRFU have released the names of the 29 players who have accepted the women's rugby pro contracts with the organisation

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address third level students of Ireland
News 1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address third level students of Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

The GAA's upcoming presidential election to replace Larry McCarthy will now be contested by three people
Sport 1 hour ago

The GAA's upcoming presidential election to replace Larry McCarthy will now be contested by three people

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Johnny Sexton says that Ireland being ranked as the number one team in the world doesn't mean anything ahead of the SA game
Sport 18 hours ago

Johnny Sexton says that Ireland being ranked as the number one team in the world doesn't mean anything ahead of the SA game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dermot O’Leary receives Freedom of the City of London for work with London Irish Centre
News 19 hours ago

Dermot O’Leary receives Freedom of the City of London for work with London Irish Centre

By: Irish Post