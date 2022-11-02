These Nutella and Baileys Cheesecake Brownies might just be the greatest things ever baked

IT'S the name that just keeps. on. giving.

With every word you can feel your mouth salivating a little more, your muscles relaxing a little more, and your rubber spatula twitching in your kitchen drawer - desperate to get in on the action.

After all, who doesn't want a squidgy, chocolatey, creamy, boozy slice of heaven?

Forget death by chocolate, if pudding is to kill me, I want it to be this!

Here's everything you'll need to have this luscious-looking dessert conglomerate on your kitchen-counter, or better yet, in your tum, courtesy of good housekeeping:

What you will need:

300g Nutella

150g light brown soft sugar

3 eggs

50ml Baileys Irish Cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

50g cocoa powder

150g salted butter

75g plain flour

For the cheesecake swirl

100g cream cheese

25g caster sugar

25g plain flour

1 egg yolk

50ml Baileys Irish Cream

How to make it: