Dublin GAA star Brian Fenton joins The Sunday Game panel

FORMER Dublin footballer Brian Fenton is set to join the panel for the new season of RTÉ’s The Sunday Game.

The GAA star, who retired from the sport in 2024, has been confirmed among the punditry panel line-up, with RTÉ Sport describing him as “one of Gaelic football’s greatest ever players” and a “cornerstone of Dublin’s dominance”.

“He will bring a wealth of experience and insight to the RTÉ panel,” the broadcaster added.

Over the course of his career, Fenton won seven All-Irelands, six All-Stars, four National Leagues, 10 Leinster titles and was named GAA Football Player of the Year twice, in 2018 and in 2020.

“We are thrilled that a player of Brian’s calibre will be bringing his experience, insight and drive to our coverage,” Head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett said today.

“I have no doubt he will excel in the same manner he did throughout his playing career.”

A new series of The Sunday Game, covering the 2026 GAA championship, kicks off this weekend.

RTÉ’s live Championship coverage will air across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, the RTÉ Radio app, RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

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