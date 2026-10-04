Ireland's press conference ahead of Israel match cut short after journalist makes racism accusation

IRELAND'S press conference ahead of Sunday's Nations League match against Israel was cut short after a reporter accused Irish players of being racist.

The accusation was made with the sides set to meet for the second time in a week, with Ireland's home game on Sunday being held in Serbia with no fans admitted.

Ireland players were reportedly subject to racist chanting during the previous match between the sides in Hungary, where a limited number of Israeli 'home' fans were permitted to attend.

During Saturday's media conference, Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson was quizzed on an incident this week in which a co-pilot on a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv attacked the pilot.

FAI communications manager Kieran Crowley said Hallgrimsson was taking football questions, which promoted the journalist to ask whether Ireland's Finn Azaz, who is of Israeli heritage, would play in the game.

After Hallgrimsson said he was not going to leak details of his starting line-up ahead of a major game, another journalist then made the accusations of racism.

"Your players called our players monkeys during the [last] match," he claimed.

"That is completely untrue," said Crowley, adding: "That's a lie, you've just broadcast a lie."

The press conference was abruptly ended, with members of the Irish media invited to continue asking questions in a separate area.

Last week, Ireland’s Jayson Molumby reportedly spoke to the match officials during the game, urging them to listen to chanting from the stands.

It is believed that because no direct allegation of racism was made and the officials didn't hear any chanting, UEFA would not be investigating the claims.

The FAI subsequently launched its own investigation into the matter.

Asked earlier in Saturday's press conference about the alleged abuse of Ireland players, Hallgrimsson said it was a matter for the authorities.

"I just hope that we can focus on football and that football will be the winner after this," he added.

"I've not gone into details and looked at this, I have enough to think about."

Ireland won last week's meeting between the teams 3-0, before drawing 2-2 with Austria at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Tonight's match against Israel, which serves as Ireland's home fixture, kicks off at 7.45pm at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia.

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