Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore crowned top sportswoman THREE times in one weekend
Sport

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore crowned top sportswoman THREE times in one weekend

Rachael Blackmore has been crowned Sportswoman of the Year

JOCKEY Rachael Blackmore has completed a stunning triple victory by being crowned sportswoman of the year three times in just a matter of days.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Tipperary, became the first Irish person to win the BBC’s World Sport Star award at the Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday, December 19 - seeing off competition from some of the biggest names in world sport.

The Irishwoman flew to Manchester to attend the event, but due to delays she was late for the ceremony and had to accept her award via video link from Manchester Airport.

Reacting to her award she said: “The support has been incredible, and I got such a kick out of being on that list of nominees. It’s kind of overwhelming. It’s unbelievable.”

The BBC award, voted by members of the public, came shortly after Ms Blackmore was named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday night and The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year on Friday.

The trailblazer made history this year as the first female jockey to win at Aintree and Cheltenham and recorded several historic firsts over a three-week period.

Blackmore rode 11-1 chance Minella Times to victory in the Grand National in April - the first woman to do so in the race’s 172-year history.

She also became the first female jockey to claim the leading jockey title at Cheltenham and went on to win the Champion Hurdle riding Honeysuckle.

Of her achievements this year, she said: “It was just an incredible year.

“The reaction has been brilliant. When you can bring a bit of joy to more people, that makes it even more special.”

She added: “I feel very very privileged to have had the year I’ve had.”

See More: RACHAEL BLACKMORE, Sports Personality Of The Year, Tipperary

Related

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
Sport 20 hours ago

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

By: Gerard Donaghy

RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year 2021 shortlist includes six women
Sport 1 week ago

RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year 2021 shortlist includes six women

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Racheal Blackmore to receive a top Horse Racing Ireland [HRI] award
Sport 1 month ago

Racheal Blackmore to receive a top Horse Racing Ireland [HRI] award

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Five festive recipes that will bring some Irish flavour to your Christmas celebrations
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Five festive recipes that will bring some Irish flavour to your Christmas celebrations

By: Irish Post

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appointed lead negotiator for Brexit as Frost resigns
News 2 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appointed lead negotiator for Brexit as Frost resigns

By: Connell McHugh

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer
News 16 hours ago

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Trio admit trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland
News 17 hours ago

Trio admit trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Kyogo Furuhashi stars as Celtic win League Cup in Hampden thriller
Sport 20 hours ago

Kyogo Furuhashi stars as Celtic win League Cup in Hampden thriller

By: Gerard Donaghy