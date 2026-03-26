Sisk awarded contract to redevelop Edgbaston Stadium

SISK has been appointed the main contractor on the redevelopment of Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The Irish construction firm has been tasked with delivering the £42m project at the site, which is the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, it was confirmed this week.

Sisk will now undertake the redevelopment of the stadium’s Raglan and Priory Stands, transforming them into a new 3,200-seater stand while delivering improved spectator facilities.

They will also add a new four-star Radisson RED hotel, complete with hospitality boxes and pitch-facing rooms, to the site.

“The new hotel development is projected to increase Edgbaston’s local community contribution to £40m per year, rising to more than £70m in a Cricket World Cup year,” a Sisk spokesperson confirmed.

“It will also create 134 new permanent jobs for people within the local community, adding to the 1,000 full time equivalent roles currently provided by the stadium.”

The contract announcement coincided with the launch of Open Doors 2026 - an annual initiative by Build UK, where working construction sites open their doors to the next generation of workers.

“We are proud to be selected as main contractor as part of the Edgbaston masterplan and to continue growing our footprint in the West Midlands,” Sisk CEO Paul Brown, who is also Chair of Build UK, said this week.

“As Chair of Build UK, [the stadium] is also a fitting venue to launch Open Doors 2026,” he added.

“This annual initiative enables the entire sector to influence younger audiences to consider careers in our industry.

“Projects of this profile are a great way to demonstrate the career opportunities that exist within the built environment.”

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said the next stage of their “masterplan project” will help “cement our city as a world class sporting and tourism hub”.

“Sisk has an excellent track record of delivering high-quality sporting developments such as the Etihad Stadium north stand expansion, and West Midlands-based projects like Great Charles Street in the Jewellery Quarter,” he explained.

“Major projects like these make it the ideal delivery partner for the next stage of our masterplan project.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside the SISK team to have the hotel and redeveloped stands ready for the Men’s Ashes in summer 2027.”

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