Staycity Group confirms second acquisition in Vienna

THE Staycity Group has secured its second site in Vienna it announced this week.

Founded and headquartered in Ireland, the aparthotel operator is seeking to “strengthen” its foothold in the Austrian capital with their latest purchase.

Their newest Staycity-branded aparthotel is scheduled to open in 2028, following a redevelopment project which will be led by Austrian real estate firm JP Immobilien’s hospitality division JP Hospitality.

Having secured a 20-year lease on the site, Staycity have confirmed it will comprise a new-build element as well as the conversion of existing retail and office space.

Once complete, and subject to planning, the aparthotel is set to offer up to 300 self-catering apartments, including studios and one and two-bedroom units.

Amenities on site will include a fully equipped gym, co-working areas, a café bar serving food throughout the day and an underground car park.

“This acquisition marks our first partnership with JP Hospitality and represents an important step in expanding our Vienna footprint,” Andrew Fowler, chief development officer at Staycity Group, said.

“The new aparthotel will complement our recently opened Wilde, Vienna Fleischmarkt, while also helping to set a new benchmark for the repositioning of the Staycity Aparthotels brand,” he added.

Daniel Jelitzka, owner and managing partner of JP Immobilien, said the planned new aparthotel “represents a blue-chip hospitality asset”.

“JP Hospitality has brought its development expertise to ensure the project meets the expectations of core investors, both economically and in terms of long-term sustainability,” he added.

Established in Ireland in 2004 by CEO and co-founder Tom Walsh, and headquartered in Dublin, Staycity Group currently operates 6,400 aparthotel rooms in 39 aparthotels across 20 cities.