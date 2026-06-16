Activist honoured for ‘dedicating life' to Irish community in Britain

COMMUNITY activist Angie Birtill has been honoured for ‘dedicating her life to community, solidarity and social justice’.

Born into a Liverpool Irish family in the 1950s, where her Co. Meath-born mother was working as a nurse, Ms Birtill has gone on to become one of the longest-standing activists among the Irish community.

In the 1970s, Ms Birtill moved to London, where she was elected a councillor in Kilburn and later joined the London Irish Women’s centre in Hackney.

Since then, she has played a pivotal role in championing the rights of the community - in particular those of Irish women and Irish Travellers.

This month she received the David O’Keeffe Special Recognition Award at the Irish in Britain (IIB) Volunteer Awards.

“For the generation of community activists like Angie and her colleagues at the London Irish Women’s Centre this award says you are seen,” IIB CEO Brian Dalton said.

“The work they led for equality, dignity and civil liberties is powerful legacy across our community network. We owe them much,” he added.

Ms Birtill was presented with a specially created piece of glassware designed and donated by architect and artist Angela Brady and a prize donated by celebrity Irish chef Anna Haugh of lunch for four at her restaurant Myrtle.

Elsewhere on the night, the Individual Award was presented by Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser to Birmingham Irish Association volunteer Peter Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd supports the Associations Digital Inclusion Sessions for older members of the community.

Ruairidh Holden was awarded the Outstanding Young Volunteer Award, for his work as the facilitator of the Irish Book Group for the Irish Community Care Manchester organisation.

He was described as "passionate and knowledgeable, and a fantastic example of a young person making a meaningful contribution to their community”, by nominator Francis Duncan.

There were two winners of the Oustanding Trustee Volunteer award for 2026.

It went jouintly to Clare Coffey, of the Irish Chaplaincy, and John O’Connor, of the Irish Pensioner’s Forum East London.

This year’s Volunteer Group Award went to The Baby and Toddler Group at Luton Irish Forum.

“We are thrilled to be here, we really enjoy volunteering every week, meeting all the little ones,” the group’s representative said on the night.

Praising all the winners and nominees, Mr Dalton said: “The Volunteer Awards are a joyous celebration of those who give their time and skills in the service of others, and part of the long tradition of volunteerism that has defined the Irish in Britian story.”

He added: “Community volunteers are the lifeblood of our network and represent the best of what we aspire to be.

“At a time when there are those who look to divide communities, their selflessness is a powerful message of solidarity and shared values; to look out for on another and for those in need of help and connection.”

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