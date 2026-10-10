An Irish Shindig in support of icap
Community

An Irish Shindig in support of icap

A SPECIAL fundraising concert in aid of icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy), took place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden at the end of September.

Headlining An Irish Shindig was Offaly singer-songwriter Mundy, supported by The Reels, Jessica Sweetman and duo Hannah McRoche and Peter Richardson.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...

 

Gerry and Margaret Cronin, Tricia and John Moynihan and Alison and David Forde (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Jackie Powell, Tara Cronin from icap, Yvonne Flood and Roisin McHugh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Audrey Maglic, Medb Hurley and Niamh Ryan

The Reels

Mundy in action

Rita Scollan, Angela Hitchings and Sinead Cahill

Kate Fuller from the Electric Ballroom and Malcolm Rogers

 

See More: An Irish Shindig, Camden, Electric Ballroom, ICAP

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