Royal honour for Irish community leader in Britain

THE Chair of the Leeds Irish Health and Homes (LIFF) charity has received a royal honour.

Rachael Loftus was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021, which she received earlier this month from Princess Anne in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

The charity leader is also Head of Regional Health Partnerships at Leeds City Council and her honour was awarded in for her services to the shielding programme in Leeds during Covid-19 – where she lead the provision of practical and emotional support for the most clinically vulnerable people during the pandemic.

The citation also included her years of community action, including her work supporting the Irish diaspora in Leeds and in the UK.

Ms Loftus was accompanied at the ceremony by her mother, Anne Veronica Loftus, who hails from Ballinlough in Co. Roscommon.

They were then joined by her father, James Loftus who is from Attymass, in Co. Mayo.

Ms Loftus has been Chair of LIHH since January 2016, having initially joined the Board in 2005.

A LIHH spokesperson said of the award: “We are so very proud of this most well-deserved achievement here at LIHH.

“It couldn't have been directed to a more appropriate person.”