Irish singer Dermot Kennedy apologises to fans after illness forces cancellation of North American tour

IRISH singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has apologised to fans after illness forced him to cancel the remainder of his North American tour.

The Giants, Outnumbered and Better Days singer is currently on his Weight of the Woods tour and had already played 18 shows in the US and Canada since September 4.

He last performed in North Carolina on October 4 but ahead of Saturday night's show in Atlanta, Georgia, the Dubliner revealed the remaining 13 North American tour dates had been postponed.

Kennedy said he had been suffering with laryngitis and despite a week of rest, pressing ahead would likely lead to more damage.

'I hope you understand'

"I went to see another specialist in Atlanta today and turns out the laryngitis still isn't gone and because of the infection my vocal cords are still very swollen," he wrote on Instagram.

"It's frustrating because I've been on vocal rest all week which I thought would do enough but apparently it hasn't.

"I can't sing right now and I wouldn't be able to make it through a show and if I did force myself to carry on without healing fully, I'd just end up doing real long-lasting damage.

"At this point the best option is to reschedule the remaining dates of this tour so I can come back and give you the show you deserve when the time is right.

"I feel very grateful and lucky to have supporters who are in this with me for the long run, so it's important I heal up so I can deliver my best when I'm right again.

"I hope you understand. I believe you will, and that's why I'm lucky. I don't do this lightly."

'Blown away'

Kennedy said his disappointment was compounded by the fantastic reception he had received so far on the North American leg of the tour.

"For the shows we did get to do, I truly loved them, and this tour has been my favourite ever," he wrote.

"I saw a lot of comments saying they had never seen me smile so much on stage and it was honestly just 'cause I was enjoying these shows a LOT.

"For some reason with this tour, more than others, I was terrified we wouldn't have big crowds and so I was blown away every night when I walked out to so many people. I thank you for that feeling.

"It makes me sad to have to do this, especially when I've felt so good touring all this year, but I got sick, so I'm literally just injured right now and I can't do my job.

"I do sincerely apologise for messing with your travel plans and hotels etc. Please hold onto your tickets, I take great pride in keeping my word, and these shows will happen, just not right now."

Kennedy, who began his music career busking on Grafton Street as a teenager, now has almost 5bn streams on Spotify.

The 34-year-old, whose three studio albums have each topped the charts in Ireland and Britain, is expected to resume his tour in Perth, Australia on November 14.

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