Gardaí launch investigation following death of woman in Co. Wexford

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in Co. Wexford.

The bod of the woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered at a property in the Coolcotts Estate this morning.

The Irish Independent reports that the deceased is believed to be the mother of two young children.

"Gardaí in Wexford are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her 40s at a residential property in Coolcotts, Wexford, which occurred this morning, Sunday, October 11," read a garda statement.

"The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and inquiries are ongoing.

"The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

"The results of the post-mortem will assist gardaí in determining the direction of the investigation.

"No further information is available at this time."

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