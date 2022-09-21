Best restaurant, pub, chef and more named at Irish Restaurant Awards

The All Ireland Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) on Monday 19th September, and celebrated the best of Irish hospitality across the country.
Almost 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs, hospitality business and staff turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen was named Ireland's best restaurant for 2022, re-asserting its status as one of the most in-demand food spots in the country.
Other winners in the best restaurant category in each province included Aimsir in Kildare, Dede in Cork, Lignum in Galway, Deanes Eipic in Belfast and Restaurant Chestnut in Cork.
The award for best chef was given to Ahmet Dede of Dede, Cork, while The Sky & the Ground in Wexford was named the best pub in the country.
Speaking at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said;
“This has been an outstanding year for the Irish Restaurant Awards, in it’s 13th year now after a two year break due to COVID we have surpassed previous years online public nominations with over 100,000 received in June and our Regional Events held in August and September in Meath, Cavan, Cork and Leitrim had almost 3,000 attendees.
"The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry. We are delighted to have the Awards back up and running again and it has been a fantastic display of what the industry has to offer here tonight in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).”
Food outlets were nominated under several categories and were awards were given to candidates in each province for each category.
The winners on the night were as follows:
Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
- Leinster: Aimsir
- Ulster: Deanes Eipic Belfast
- Munster: Restaurant Chestnut
- Connaught: Lignum
- Dublin: Chapter One
- All Ireland: Chapter One
Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS
- Leinster: Butler and Barry Gastrobar
- Ulster: The Rusty Mackerel
- Munster: The Glenbeigh Hotel
- Connaught: Coyne’s Gastropub, Kilkieran
- Dublin: Davy Byrnes
- All Ireland: The Rusty Mackerel
Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
- Leinster: Lady Helen Restaurant Thomastown, John Kelly
- Ulster: The Olde Glen Bar Carrickart, Ciaran Sweeny
- Munster: Dede, Ahmet Dede
- Connaught: Enda McEvoy, Galway
- Dublin: Dax Restaurant, Graham Neville
- All Ireland: Dede, Ahmet Dede
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times
- Leinster: Butcher Restaurant Kilkenny, Mark Williams
- Ulster: Native Seafood, Stevie And Rebecca Mccarry
- Munster: Paradiso Cork City, Denis Cotter
- Connaught: Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, Teresa Roche
- Dublin: Bread 41, Eoin McCluskly
- All Ireland: Bread 41, Eoin McCluskly
Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
- Leinster: The Green Barn Restaurant
- Ulster: Olde Post Inn
- Munster: Grow HQ Waterford
- Connaught: Sweet Beat Café
- Dublin: Airfield Estate
- All Ireland: Grow HQ Waterford
Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro
- Leinster: Truffles Restaurant, Kilkenny
- Ulster: The Hive
- Munster: Copia Green
- Connaught: Greens & Co.
- Dublin: Vietnom
- All Ireland: Copia Green
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD
- Leinster: The Heritage, Killenard
- Ulster: Clenaghans Restaurant
- Munster: Old Couch Café
- Connaught: Fish And Bean, Rosses Point
- Dublin: Margadh Food & Wine, Howth
- All Ireland: Old Couch Café
Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services
- Leinster: Vanilla Pod Restaurant Kells, Lareina Quigley
- Ulster: Noble, Saul Mcconnel
- Munster: The Mustard Seed, John Edward Joyce
- Connaught: Buffalo Boy, Gabriel Camburu
- Dublin: Nightmarket, Conor Sexton
- All Ireland: Nightmarket, Conor Sexton
Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland
- Leinster: Ely Wine Store, Maynooth
- Ulster: Ox Cave, Belfast
- Munster: Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare
- Connaught: Walker 1781, Sligo
- Dublin: NOTE, Dublin
- All Ireland: Ely Wine Store, Maynooth
Best Café Sponsored by Illy
- Leinster: Mullichain Cafe, Glynn
- Ulster: Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant
- Munster: Café Lógr, Adare
- Connaught: Lyons Cafe And Bakeshop, Sligo
- Dublin: Tiller + Grain
- All Ireland: Tiller + Grain
Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino
- Leinster: Pink Salt Indian Restaurant
- Ulster: Chandpur Restaurant, Donegal
- Munster: Mezze, Tramore
- Connaught: Miso Izakaya, Sligo
- Dublin: BIGFAN
- All Ireland: Mezze, Tramore
Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square
- Leinster: Canal Square, Kilkenny
- Ulster: Frae, Holywood
- Munster: Beach House, Tramore
- Connaught: Éan
- Dublin: Orwell Road Restaurant
- All Ireland: Orwell Road Restaurant
Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson
- Leinster: The Sky & the Ground
- Ulster: Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen
- Munster: Mutton Lane Inn
- Connaught: Lowry’s Bar, Clifden
- Dublin: The Old Stand
- All Ireland: The Sky & the Ground
Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace
- Leinster: The Enniskerry Inn
- Ulster: The Copper Tap & 1806
- Munster: Goldie Cork City
- Connaught: Poacher Restaurant, Ballina
- Dublin: Nannetti’s
- All Ireland: Goldie, Cork City
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite
- Leinster: Mount Juliet Estate,Thomastown
- Ulster: McNean House And Restaurant, Blacklion
- Munster: Cashel Palace Hotel
- Connaught: Foyles Hotel Clifden
- Dublin: The Shelbourne Hotel
- All Ireland: Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown
Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen
- Leinster: Treacy’s Bar and Restaurant
- Ulster: Oak Room Restaurant
- Munster: Mitchel House Restaurant
- Connaught: The Twelve
- Dublin: Uno Mas
- All Ireland: Uno Mas