This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite
Food & Drink

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite

PUMPKIN PIE is crucial part of the annual thanksgiving feast for Americans all over the world.

Combining an enticing spiced flavour with an irresistible pumpkin-based custard filling, when done right a good pumpkin pie can be the making of a memorable Thanksgiving meal.

It comes with a unique history too, serving as a symbol of harvest time in the US.

Most commonly served across Autumn and Winter, it is particularly popular in the US and Canada but hat could be about to change thanks to this inspired Irish recipe, which adds Guinness to proceedings and is all the better for it.

Here’s everything you need to know to make a pumpkin pie that will be remembered for years to come.

What you will need:

  • 19 inch unbaked pie shell
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 3/4 cups canned pumpkin
  • 6 ounces Guinness Stout bottle

How to make it:

  1. Combine sugar, salt, cinnamon, and ginger in a bowl.
  2. Lightly beat in two eggs.
  3. Stir in canned pumpkin and Guinness beer until well combined.
  4. Pour mixture into pie shell.
  5. Preheat oven to 220c and bake for 15 minutes.
  6. Reduce heat to 180c, and bake an additional 45-50 minutes, or until fork placed in centre of the pie comes out clean.
  7. Cool, and serve.

See More: Guinness, Guinness Pumpkin Pie, Halloween, Recipe, Thanksgiving

Related

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year
News 1 month ago

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year

By: Irish Post

9 things you probably never knew about Guinness
Life & Style 2 months ago

9 things you probably never knew about Guinness

By: Irish Post

5 iconic Irish stouts to try if you like Guinness
News 2 months ago

5 iconic Irish stouts to try if you like Guinness

By: Irish Post

Latest

Simple and delicious, try this fool-proof recipe for Irish watercress soup
Life & Style 1 day ago

Simple and delicious, try this fool-proof recipe for Irish watercress soup

By: Irish Post

Long weekend in Berlin
Travel 1 day ago

Long weekend in Berlin

By: Maria Boyle

Parma harmony and ham
Travel 1 day ago

Parma harmony and ham

By: James Ruddy

Garda in hospital and three arrested following assault in Ballyfermot
News 1 day ago

Garda in hospital and three arrested following assault in Ballyfermot

By: Connell McHugh

Michael J Fox receives honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy
Entertainment 1 day ago

Michael J Fox receives honorary Oscar for Parkinson's advocacy

By: Connell McHugh