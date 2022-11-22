This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe offers an Irish twist on the Thanksgiving favourite

PUMPKIN PIE is crucial part of the annual thanksgiving feast for Americans all over the world.

Combining an enticing spiced flavour with an irresistible pumpkin-based custard filling, when done right a good pumpkin pie can be the making of a memorable Thanksgiving meal.

It comes with a unique history too, serving as a symbol of harvest time in the US.

Most commonly served across Autumn and Winter, it is particularly popular in the US and Canada but hat could be about to change thanks to this inspired Irish recipe, which adds Guinness to proceedings and is all the better for it.

Here’s everything you need to know to make a pumpkin pie that will be remembered for years to come.

What you will need:

19 inch unbaked pie shell

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups canned pumpkin

6 ounces Guinness Stout bottle

How to make it: