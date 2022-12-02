30 classic Irish ice creams that will take you back to your childhood

IRELAND IS in the midst of that most rare of things: a heatwave.
And when the Sun is shining, there’s really only one thing to do: grab an ice cream.
Here at the Irish Post, we’ve got ice cream on the brain, so have decided to revisit 30 ice creams and ice lollies from days gone by - so get ready to feel nostalgic.
30. Brunch
An Irish classic.
29. Zoom
AKA the spaceship lolly.
28. Mini Milk
One was never enough.
27. Wibbly Wobbly Wonder
So many flavours!
26. Twister
A fruity, ice cream delight.
25. That-a-way
Useful when giving directions.
24. Sparkles
Lemon & lime flavour was the best.
23. Solero
Like a tropical Magnum.
22. Screwball
Watch out for the bubblegum at the bottom!
21. Split
Your mum's favourite ice cream.
20. Orange Maid
One of your five a day.
19. Mr Freeze
A corner shop favourite.
18. Maxi Twist
Something of a cult classic.
17. Mars Ice Cream
Better than the chocolate bar.
16. Magnum
A fancy choc ice on a stick.
15. Loop The Loop
Sherbet! In an ice cream!
14. Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwich
The only sandwich worth a damn.
13. Iceberger
If your mum brought these home, it made your day/week/year.
12. Hiawatha
A real one-off!
11. Giant Bar
They lived up to their name.
10. Fruit Pastille Lolly
This one is still going strong!
9. Freaky Foot
That big toe was the best part.
8. Feast
Delicious but you always ate them quick.
7. FatFrog
Inspired the alcoholic drink of the same name.
6. Fab
An ice lolly to suit almost any taste.
5. Dracula
One of the strangest ice lollies out there.
4. Cornetto
"Just one Cornetto! Give it to me!!"
3. Choc Ice
You could get 10 of these for the price of a Magnum.
2. Chilly Willy
Just a fruit flavoured lolly. Nothing sinister here.
1. Calippo
The juice at the end was the best part!