85-year-old man killed in car crash in Offaly

AN 85-YEAR-OLD man has died following a traffic collision in Co. Offaly on Thursday.

Gardai rushed to the scene in the Mountheaton area of Birr around 6pm yesterday evening.

The incident reportedly involved a pedestrian and a car.

An 85-year-old man, believed to be the pedestrian, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car, whose age hasn't been confirmed, was uninjured in the crash.

The Roscrea/Shinrone road (R491) was cordoned off last night as forensic teams carried out their investigation.

Local diversions were set up, but the road has now been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Roscrea/Shinrone road between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday evening to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.