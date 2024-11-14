Andrew Scott joins Paul Mescal on red carpet for world premiere of Gladiator II

PAUL MESCAl wowed the crowds in London last night as the world premiere of Gladiator II took place in Leicester Square.

The Normal People actor, who hails from Maynooth in Co. Kildare, was joined by a host of the stars from the film, including Denzel Washintgon, Connie Nielson and Pedro Pascal, as well as the film’s director Ridley Scott.

He was also supported by fellow Irishman, his friend and his All of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott.

The Dubliner joined Mescal on the red carpet for a hug and a cuddle as the stars made their way into the much-anticipated screening.

Last week Mescal was back home for the Irish premiere of the film, which was held at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin and saw the popular actor spend an hour chatting with fans before heading in to watch the film.

During that event he admitted he had not expected his latest movie, a sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning 2000 film Gladiator, which starred Russel Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, to be as “big” as it is.

“I was holding out for something like this to happen, but I never expected it to be this big,” he told RTE.

Set several decades after the first instalment, Gladiator II sees Mescal plays the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla.

Lucius, who is the grandson of Rome’s former emperor Marcus Aurelius, lives with his wife and child in Numidia.

But when Roman soldiers, led by general Marcus Acacius, invade his town, he is forced into slavery and resolves to fight as a gladiator.

Gladiator II opens at cinemas tomorrow (November 15).