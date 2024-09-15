Anniversary appeal over 2002 murder of man shot in front of young daughter in Co. Down

POLICE have issued an appeal for information over the murder of a man who was shot to death in front of his young daughter 22 years ago.

Stephen Warnock, 35, was driving his car with his daughter in the back seat when he was attacked in Newtownards, Co. Down, at around 11.30am on September 13, 2002.

A motorcyclist with a pillion passenger pulled up alongside the car before shots were fired into the vehicle, killing Mr Warnock.

Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) say they are continuing to investigate several motives into the 'senseless killing'.

'Savage and reckless act'

"Mr Warnock was driving his blue BMW car along Circular Road with his young daughter in the back seat of the car when he stopped due to traffic," said Detective Chief Inspector Byrne from the LIB.

"At this time, a motorcycle with rider and pillion passenger pulled alongside the car and shots were fired into the car.

"Stephen sustained a number of gunshot wounds and tragically died at the scene. Thankfully, Stephen’s daughter escaped injury.

"Following the shooting, the motorcycle sped off in the direction of Belfast where it was recovered burnt out later the same day at Chelsea Street in east Belfast.

"This was a savage and reckless attack on a defenceless man and we are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder.

"Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been on Circular Road or in the general area before or after the murder and who may have information to speak with police."

'Senseless killing'

DCI Byrne urged those responsible to consider the 'devastating effect' the killing has had on Mr Warnock's family.

"Twenty-two years have now passed since this senseless killing," he said.

"I ask those who were involved, or heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or indeed over the years, to think about the devastating effect this has had on Stephen's family, and to come forward and make themselves known to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in the LIB on 101 or via email on [email protected].

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.