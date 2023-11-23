Appeal for public's help to locate teenager missing from Tipperary

GARDAÍ area appealing to the public for information that could help them locate a missing Tipperary teenager.

Dylan Bullman is missing from Clonmel in Co. Tipperary.

The 17-year-old was last seen at his home in Clonmel on Monday morning, November 20.

Gardai claim the teenager frequents the Holycross area of Tipperary and also Cork city

They have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Dylan is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with black and grey runners.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.