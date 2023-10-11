Arrests after men armed with knife chase woman during attempted hijacking
THREE people have been arrested by police following an attempted hijacking in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

During the incident, a woman was reportedly threatened by two men — one of whom was armed with a knife — when she stopped her car in the north of the city close to Belfast Castle.

The two then reportedly chased the woman and tried to take her phone.

Two men, aged 32 and 28, and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

"At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The woman stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife.

"When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone.

"The pair then fled on foot.

"Responding police officers located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of class A drugs.

"All three remain in police custody at present."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101.

