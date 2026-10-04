Arrests made after 'despicable' burglary at priest's home in Belfast

POLICE investigating the burglary of a priest's home in Belfast have arrested two people.

The man and woman were arrested in connection with Thursday's incident after initially being detained over a separate report of arson.

Police said the 25-year-old woman and 38-year-old man remain in custody 'as enquiries continue into their suspected involvement in these linked reports'.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that the home of Father Nideesh Varghese was burgled while he was out hearing confessions.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said keys to local chapels were taken during the incident along with a passport, laptop and cash.

"This is a despicable act and those behind it must be held to account," he added.

The PSNI confirmed it received a report at 10.20pm on Thursday that a property on the Twinbrook Road had been broken into and that a number of items including cash and a laptop were taken.

"Initial enquiries have identified two suspects, a man and a woman, who gained entry via a side door of the property," added a statement.

St Luke's Parish in Twinbrook later thanked parishioners who offered help and made donations following the burglary at Fr Nideesh's home.

"Your kindness and generosity have been overwhelming," it added.

Threatened with knife

In a separate incident, police responded to a report of a fire at a flat in the Cherry Walk area of Dunmurry at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

Extensive damage was caused to the property with damage also caused to nearby properties, although no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Police subsequently arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of offences including arson endangering life with intent.

"One line of enquiry is that shortly before the flat fire, a man and woman entered the property, and threatened the occupier with a knife," read a PSNI statement on Saturday.

"He was able to push the suspects out, however, and was unharmed."

On Sunday, the PSNI said it now believes the Twinbrook and Dunmurry incidents are linked.

"A man and woman, aged 25 and 38, arrested following a report of arson and a suspected linked aggravated burglary in the Cherry Walk area of Dunmurry on Saturday, October 3 have also been arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods," said Detective Sergeant Barnes of the PSNI.

"They remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue into their suspected involvement in these linked reports.

"A report was received at approximately 10.20pm on Thursday evening, October 1 that a property on the Twinbrook Road had been broken into sometime between 5.50pm and 10.20pm.

"A number of items including a sum of cash and a laptop were taken."

Police have appealed to anyone who saw anything or who might have any information, including camera footage, to contact them.

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