Attack on new build homes being treated as sectarian hate crime

AN ATTACK on new build properties in Co. Antrim is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Two new properties in the Retfrod Road area of Antrim were targeted in the early hours of Sunday, June 30.

Windows were smashed and paint was used to damage the properties.

"Just before 3am, it was reported that four people dressed in dark clothing had run into the Reford Grove development and thrown objects,” the PSNI’s Inspector Parkes said.

"On arrival, officers noted that two windows had been smashed, and paint damage caused, at both of the properties.”

Inspector Parkes added: "We are treating this damage as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

"I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously.

"We have already increased proactive patrols in the area and our neighbourhood policing team will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies, to monitor any impact or concerns.

“There is no place in our society for such behaviour.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to those wanting to cause fear, or incite and promote hatred.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 283 of 30/06/24.”