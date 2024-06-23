Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down
The shooting occurred in the Brae Grove area of Ballygowan (Image: Google Street View)

DETECTIVES have launched an attempted murder investigation after shotgun pellets were fired into a house in Co. Down.

The pellets were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area of Ballygowan at around 11pm on Saturday.

One woman was injured during the incident after being struck in the head and back.

"The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains," said Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan.

"A man who was in the house at the time was uninjured during the incident.

"We believe the male suspect made off in a white Transit style van.

"We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning, there is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bring firearms onto our streets."

DCI Brennan has appealed for anyone with information or relevant camera footage to contact them.

She added: "We would also appeal to anyone who noticed a white van acting suspiciously in the area over the last week to get in touch."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1815 of June 22.

