THE AVERAGE salary for a TD will rise to over €100,000 this year as new pay rises come into effect.

As reported by The Irish Independent, Government workers will receive a 1% pay rise along with other workers in the public sector-- pushing the TD salary from around €98,000 to over €100,000.

The wages of senators will also rise to beyond €70,000, and senior officials will retain their generous expenses packages.

The pay rises come at a time where much of the country is struggling with the pandemic, with some having lost their livelihood close to a year ago.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin ÓBroin appeared on Newstalk earlier today where he said that no politicians should receive a pay rise at this time "when people are losing very significant portions of their income" and can't go to work due to restrictions.

"I simply do not accept that politicians should get paid more," he said.

"The salary that I was receiving when I was first elected as a TD back in 2016 is more than enough to compensate me for the work I'm doing."

Last year, a number of Sinn Féin politicians, including Mr Ó Broin, refused a pay rise of over €8,000, citing the public health emergency and the fact that ordinary citizens were struggling.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said at the time that politicians "do NOT need a pay rise of €8,847 now.

"I have returned mine.

"Families and workers are struggling in this time of emergency."