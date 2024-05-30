Cocaine, MDMA and ketamine worth £100k seized in joint operation in Belfast

DRUGS with an estimated street value of £100k were seized in a joint operation by the PSNI and the UK Border Force.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, working in partnership with Border Force officers, seized the suspected Class A and Class B drugs and made an arrest this week.

“The drugs, detected during an initial seizure carried out in conjunction with our Border Force colleagues have been shown through initial tests to be cocaine, MDMA and ketamine,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Kelly said.

Yesterday, during a follow-up search of a premises in the Shankill area of north Belfast, PSNI officers located drug-related paraphernalia and approximately £40,000 in cash.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of charges relating to the supply of controlled drugs and the possession of criminal property, and remains in custody at this time,” Det Insp Kelly said.

“This search, arrest and recovery of drugs demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s commitment to protecting our community from drug suppliers and to actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality,” she added.

“Had these drugs made it on to the streets, they would undoubtedly have caused heartache, including for families dealing with loved ones who have addiction issues.

“Abuse of drugs such of these causes a huge burden for our health service providers and ultimately, could lead to death.”