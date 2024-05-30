Cocaine, MDMA and ketamine worth £100k seized in joint operation in Belfast
News

Cocaine, MDMA and ketamine worth £100k seized in joint operation in Belfast

DRUGS with an estimated street value of £100k were seized in a joint operation by the PSNI and the UK Border Force.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, working in partnership with Border Force officers, seized the suspected Class A and Class B drugs and made an arrest this week.

“The drugs, detected during an initial seizure carried out in conjunction with our Border Force colleagues have been shown through initial tests to be cocaine, MDMA and ketamine,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Kelly said.

Yesterday, during a follow-up search of a premises in the Shankill area of north Belfast, PSNI officers located drug-related paraphernalia and approximately £40,000 in cash.

The drugs seized in the joint operation

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of charges relating to the supply of controlled drugs and the possession of criminal property, and remains in custody at this time,” Det Insp Kelly said.

“This search, arrest and recovery of drugs demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s commitment to protecting our community from drug suppliers and to actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality,” she added.

Officers seized £40k in cash

“Had these drugs made it on to the streets, they would undoubtedly have caused heartache, including for families dealing with loved ones who have addiction issues.

“Abuse of drugs such of these causes a huge burden for our health service providers and ultimately, could lead to death.”

See More: Belfast, Drugs

Related

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering
News 19 hours ago

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries after Belfast park assault
News 3 days ago

Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries after Belfast park assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn yet another security alert at Belfast sports ground used by GAA club
News 3 days ago

Politicians condemn yet another security alert at Belfast sports ground used by GAA club

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Martial arts champions scoop gold medals at national competition
News 1 day ago

Martial arts champions scoop gold medals at national competition

By: Irish Post

‘Frightening experience’: Two men held knife to driver’s throat while robbing them in their car
News 1 day ago

‘Frightening experience’: Two men held knife to driver’s throat while robbing them in their car

By: Fiona Audley

Epic Vietnam — a family holiday in Southeast Asia
Travel 1 day ago

Epic Vietnam — a family holiday in Southeast Asia

By: Maria Boyle

Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Ambassador to Palestine due to be appointed following Ireland’s formal recognition of the state
News 1 day ago

Irish Ambassador to Palestine due to be appointed following Ireland’s formal recognition of the state

By: Fiona Audley