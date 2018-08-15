Community in shock following death of woman in her 80s in Co. Armagh collision
A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Armagh last night.

The pedestrian was involved in the collision on Victoria Street in the town of Keady at around 6.30pm.

Sinn Féin MLA and Keady resident Cathal Boylan said the community was in shock following the incident.

“I share the shock and deep sadness of many within our Keady community at the news of the tragic death of this lady,” he said.

“The thoughts and prayers of all are with the deceased’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with the news of her tragic death and I extend my sincerest condolences to them.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a female pedestrian aged in her 80s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Victoria Street in Keady last night, Tuesday, August 14.

“The woman was involved in a collision with a blue-coloured Toyata Landcruiser close to the junction of Clay Road at around 6.30pm.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on Victoria Street around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything, or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision, to contact 101 quoting reference 1135 of 14/08/18.

Co Armagh, Keady

