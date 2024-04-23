Drugs worth €184k found in suitcase on flight from Spain to Dublin
News

Drugs worth €184k found in suitcase on flight from Spain to Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after cannabis worth an estimated €184k was found in luggage on a flight which arrived in Dublin from Spain.

Revenue officers seized 9.2kgs of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon.

The drugs were found when officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Barcelona.

The drugs were found in a passenger's suitcase

A man in his 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and has since been charged.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

