€10.5 million funding announced for community response to support Ukrainians in Ireland

€10.5 MILLION in funding has been announced for the community response to support people arriving from Ukraine, the Irish government has announced.

€5 million will go towards the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme and Local Development companies to support the response at local level, while €5 million will go towards the Community Foundation 'Ireland for Ukraine' fund.

The Community Foundation for Ireland was established in 2000 as a philanthropic and grant-making organisation with impact and social change at its core. It is an independent registered charity which provides a long-term source of support for Ireland's community and voluntary organisations and other charities in Ireland and overseas. it also directs resources and makes an impact on particular social needs and acts as a catalyst to meet changing needs in the community.

€500,000 will be set aside for volunteer centres to deal with increased activity and demands on these centres and on the volunteers helping to deal with the crisis.

This funding is said to strengthen the capacity of those already working across the community and voluntary sector to improve the experience and quality of life of people arriving from Ukraine.

Announcing the funding today, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said:

“Since the start of this terrible war, our communities have played a central role in helping people arriving from Ukraine settle in to their new life in Ireland. The Community and Voluntary Sector, which my department has responsibility for, has not been found wanting in stepping up to the plate and assisting families arriving here.

"I am confident that this additional funding will help ensure the integration of the people arriving from Ukraine, as well as assisting both rural and urban communities in continuing their work."

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development, Joe O’Brien also said the funding will "make a significant difference to these efforts to deliver vital supports and services and continue to assist in the integration of the Ukrainian people into our communities."

"I am delighted to secure another increase for the vitally important SICAP programme and its workers who go above and beyond every day on the ground in communities across Ireland. They have been instrumental in helping people arriving from Ukraine adapt and integrate - this additional funding will support and enhance that vital work.”